Caltrans conducts road assessments on Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast following latest rainfall

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed as Caltrans crews begin addressing storm related slides and rockfall from the latest rain.

Here are all the roads under assessment and treatment.

Crews responded to a slide which appeared today just south of the Torre Canyon Bridge

Crews continue to assess this slip out at Dani Creek located between the entrance to the Hermitage and the town of Lucia

Paul’s Slide is set for a long-term closure. As weather conditions permit, crews will begin to bring down an estimated 500,000 cubic yards of material, sculpt and stabilize the slope, and repair the roadway

This failure of the highway is located just north of the town of Gorda

Repairs to a slide at the north end of Mud Creek will include debris removal, slope stabilization, and the replacement of protective netting. A boulder the size of a shipping container sits on slide material just above the roadway

Caltrans repairs made this winter at Mill Creek Slide at PM 18 held up well during recent rain events as did repairs at the Polar Star Slide, one mile south of Ragged Point.