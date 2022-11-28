Cal Poly Police seek public help to identify burglary suspect

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Cal Poly Police are investigating and seeking public information on the Nov. 25 theft of over $10,000 of equipment from the Performing Arts Center.

Cal Poly Police report several microphones and a camera were stolen between 6:15 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. over the holiday weekend.

A cash reward for useful information on the crime may be offered to community members. Cal Poly Police Department has released the following security photos with aim of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact the Cal Poly Police Department at 805-756-2281 or the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 or visit www.slotips.org.