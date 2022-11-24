ECHO hosts 4th annual Turkey Trot in Atascadero

ATASCADERO, Calif.– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) hosts their 4th annual Turkey Trot at Atascadero Lake Park this Thanksgiving morning.

Beginning bright and early, the community was invited to participate in the Turkey Trot by showing up in their best Turkey outfit for a run, walk, or trot around the lake to raise donations for ECHO.

Founded in 2019 ECHO's Turkey Trot has turned into a Thanksgiving tradition for North County families to come together for exercise, fun costumes, and a good cause.

All donations go towards maintaining ECHO's services targeting homelessness in the community. This year the BLoved Foundation partnered with ECHO to match every individual donation made.

CEO and President of ECHO Wendy Lewis is grateful for the continued community's support.

“We are so grateful to all our amazing sponsors and community members who make putting on these events possible.”

For more information on ECHO and where to follow for next year's event information click here.