San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo issues wildlife advisory following multiple mountain lion sightings

SLO Parks and Rec on Twitter

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo issued a wildlife advisory Monday following multiple recent sightings of mountain lions around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch areas.

The city said it has temporarily closed both locations, including hiking and biking trails, as a precaution.

"These sightings happen occasionally this time of year, but please take caution when out and about," said San Luis Obispo Parks and Rec.

If you are involved in a close face-to-face encounter with a mountain lion, SLO Parks and Rec said "please DO NOT approach it or run away. Leave the area by backing away slowly and give the lion a path to leave. If you need assistance, call 911 immediately."

