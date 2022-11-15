Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
November 14, 2022 2:22 pm
Published 10:00 am

SLO Police launch public safety tool SPIDR expanding communications between the public and community law enforcement

Evan Vega / KEYT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Police Department announced the launch of a new public safety resource called SPIDR to expand transparency to the public, giving callers real-time updates on their reports.

The Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource (SPIDR) allows public callers access to status updates on complaints and reports in an effort to gain further feedback on SLOPD services.

SPIDR lets public safety agencies the ability to one-on-one message, email, and survey crime victims and members of the community.

San Luis Police Department Chief Rick Scott says the data from the platform is priceless in improving department operations.

“This technology will enable us to leverage data to increase efficiency, and to improve public trust and customer satisfaction.”

