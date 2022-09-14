Atascadero Police Chief released from contract due to “incompatible management styles”

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The Atascadero Police Chief was released from his employment agreement with the city effective on Wednesday due to "incompatible management styles," the city announced on Wednesday.

Police Chief Robert Masterson was released from his agreement in accordance with the city municipal code that allows for the release of an employee on a not-for-cause basis. The cause is often included in employment contracts for municipal government executives and allows for release if the employee is not a good fit, Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish explained.

Both Masterson and City Manager Rachelle Rickard said that the "incompatible management styles" is the "compelling reason" behind the police.

“Chief Masterson is a very capable Chief with strong leadership skills, so it was only after very careful consideration, that it was decided to end Chief Masterson’s employment with the city,” Rickard said.

Masterson has held the position as chief since January 2021 when he replaced former Chief Jerel Haley who had retired after leading the department for nine years, Banish said.

During his tenure, Masterson worked to address and implement programs for the unhoused population by re-establishing to Community Action Team and establishing the OUR Team. He has also sent officers to Critical Incident Stress Management training that supports officers in high-stress situations and led the team through the COVID-19 timeframe, Banish said.

"We appreciate Chief Masterson’s service to the City over the last 20 months and thank him for the dedication, integrity, commitment, and heart that he brought to the job every day,” Rickard added.

The city said it would provide no additional information on the matter.