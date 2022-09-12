Free flu shot pop-up clinics in Atascadero, Arroyo Grande planned for October

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health is helping residents get protected before flu season by hosting a free pop-up flu shot clinic on Oct. 4 in both Atascadero and Arroyo Grande.

“Nobody wants to be sick with the flu, especially with the added worry of COVID-19 circulating at the

same time,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Getting the flu is miserable and

inconvenient, and it can be a very serious illness for some people. Getting a flu shot is a quick,

simple step you can take to spare yourself from that ordeal."

The vaccines will be available for free for all attendees over the age of two, and there are no requirements related to insurance, income, residency, or immigration status, according to the Public Health Department.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and the Flu Mist and high-dose flu vaccine will not be available at the clinics.

The clinic in Arroyo Grande will be held at the Five City Fire Authority Station 1, located at 140 Traffic Way, and the clinic in Atascadero will be held at the Colony Park Community Center at 5599 Traffic Way in Atascadero.

Both clinics will be held on Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“The COVID-19 pandemic tested our capabilities in this area and I’m proud to say that as a community, we were able to get the vaccine in arms as quickly as it arrived in SLO County. Events like this help us practice and refine our process in collaboration with the Medical Reserve Corps and the city fire departments,” Borenstein said.