Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department live fire training test Sept. 22

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will perform a live fire training exercise Sept. 22 at 2955 Union Rd.

The live fire is used by the department to test the skills trainees are taught in the five-week intensive in house academy in a safe controlled setting.

It acts as a real-life simulation for trainees before culmination, according to PRFESD.

Officials warn those in the area not to be alarmed if the training test or smoke are visible.