San Luis Obispo County
Published 10:29 am

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department live fire training test Sept. 22

City of Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will perform a live fire training exercise Sept. 22 at 2955 Union Rd.

The live fire is used by the department to test the skills trainees are taught in the five-week intensive in house academy in a safe controlled setting.

It acts as a real-life simulation for trainees before culmination, according to PRFESD.

Officials warn those in the area not to be alarmed if the training test or smoke are visible.

Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

