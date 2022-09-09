Rock Snake to be dismantled this October at Atascadero Lake

ATASCADERO, Calif.– The Rock Snake at Atascadero Lake will be collected throughout the month of October for all those who participated to come collect their piece.

The over half a mile path of hand-painted rocks at the east end of Atascadero Lake Park known as the rock snake invites visitors to contribute to a two-year rock collection from individual participants.

Started by local Atascadero resident Wanda Kohl to spread positivity to the community through Covid, the Rock Snake features moments frozen in rock from mothers day, promposals, and special occasions like baby showers.

Unfortunately after two years of ware and tear rocks have been lost, displaced, and are now occupying the parking lot. SLO Painted Rock group along with founder Kohl will be retire the snake by collecting the remaining rocks.

For those that have contributed, shared a special memory, or want to take a piece of the snake home or even start a new snake elsewhere can visit the lake Saturday mornings throughout October from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"Thank you to all who participated in creating the Rock Snake and engaging in positive inspiration through the COVID years. It was truly a fun, community endeavor," said city officials.