New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean.

Beginning on Sept. 3, unhoused residents can receive free showers every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in San Luis Obispo, located at 11245 Los Osos Valley Road.

Shower the People officials said that they are opening the new location in response to an increased demand for services.

“We have had to turn away more than 133 people this year due to site and time constraints," said Shower the People President Gwen Watkins. "This new location will help us continue to serve the needs of our homeless population.”

Shower the People's other locations include: