Grover Beach’s annual water quality report shows city’s tap water complied with all water quality standards

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The city of Grover Beach released its annual water quality report for 2021, showing that the city's tap water complied with all state and federal water quality standards.

“The Public Works Department is proud to release the annual water quality report which demonstrates our dedication to ensuring high-quality drinking water to the residents of Grover Beach,” said Public Works Director Greg Ray. “Our employees work diligently to deliver drinking water that meets or exceeds the safety and quality standards set by the state and federal governments."

The 2021 Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) was prepared by the city's Public Works Department. The purpose of the CCR is to raise customer awareness about the quality of their drinking water, where it comes from, what it takes to deliver water to homes, and the importance of protecting drinking water sources, city officials said.

The city receives water from Lopez Lake, and the Public Works Department conducted 1,500 tests for over 75 drinking water contaminants, including microbial contaminants, nitrate, arsenic, pesticides, herbicides, and radioactive contaminants, among others.

The 2021 CCR also shared information about the statewide drought and reminded customers of the active Stage 2 Water Shortage condition in Grover Beach.

The current water restrictions require all customers to reduce their water consumption by 10% and prohibit water wasting citywide.

The report outlines where customers can find their bi-monthly water budget on their billing statement and what they can do to reduce their water consumption and prevent contaminants from entering the water sources.

To read the full water quality report, click here.