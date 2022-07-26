Paso Robles Fire crews extinguished car on fire inside semi-truck trailer

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were able to put out flames on a car that caught on fire inside a semi-truck transport trailer on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to Paso Robles Street at 4 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a car on fire, according to Battalion Chief Randy Harris.

Arriving units found a passenger car on fire inside of a semi-truck vehicle transport trailer, Harris said.

Crews were able to get the flames under control quickly by making access inside to the upper deck level, and the fire was confined to the passenger vehicle without significant damage to the transport trailer, he added.