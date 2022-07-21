Kristin Smart murder trial back in session in Salinas courtroom

SALINAS, Calif. – The Kristin Smart murder trial resumed in a Salinas courtroom on Thursday after an unexpected two-day delay due to "health issues."

Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, who was a 19-year-old Cal Poly student at the time of her disappearance in May 1996, because he was reportedly the last one to see her alive after an off-campus party that spring. Paul's father, Ruben Flores, is charged as an accessory to the crime.

Opening statements for Paul Flores wrapped up on Monday, and Thursday morning began with the conclusion of opening statements for Ruben Flores.

Ruben's attorney, Harold Mesick, presented the opening statements, saying the case is tragic for the Smart family, but that there is no evidence to convict Ruben Flores.

Mesick said that for the last 26 years, Ruben has had people throwing things at his house, has been chased out of restaurants and was constantly harassed by the community.

He presented three examples of the prosecution shading evidence in the case. Mesick claimed that Smart's father went to the Flores home and confronted both Paul and Ruben in the driveway even though he was told not to. The prosecution said the story happened the other way around.

Mesick also claimed that Smart's mother, Denise, sent a "Jesus letter" to Kristin, but that it was sarcastic in tone.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, arguing for the prosecution, flipped that evidence against the Flores.'

Mesick said that the District Attorney issuing evidence and events is an improper way to incriminate Ruben.

Mesick also claimed that the soil collected from under his home, which is going to be used as evidence by the prosecution, was decomposing organic material. He said there were avocado trees at the home before it was built in 1991, and added that the trees contain decomposing organic material.

Mesick continued by describing the night that Smart went missing, and argued that it doesn't make sense for Paul to take Smart's dead body in the middle of the day, load it up in a truck with Ruben, and bury it at their house.

He claimed that there was no evidence of DNA, clothes, bones, or teeth.

Mesick said that there has to be more evidence, because in this case, "there is no evidence." He called everything to be presented "ambiguous evidence."

Mesick concluded by detailing all of the accomplishments that Ruben has had, such as volunteering with the Redondo Beach Police Department and serving in the U.S. military.

"This is a good man. This is a good father, this is a good husband," he said. "My client is absolutely innocent. Don't be fooled, be skeptical. At the end of the day, Kristin Smart will be missing and we don't know where she is."

News Channel 3-12 has a team in the courtroom and will continue bringing updates from day two of the trial throughout the day.