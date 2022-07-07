San Luis Obispo County June election ballots all counted, results certified

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – One long-time San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors incumbent will have to battle for his seat in November, while another incumbent Supervisor was entirely unseated.

The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office finished counting the June Primary Elections ballots and certified the results on Thursday.

In a rare turn of events, long-time Second District Supervisor Bruce Gibson did not receive 50% of the votes returned and will have to face off to hold onto his supervisorial seat in November. The 15-year-incumbent will go head-to-head with challenger Bruce Jones in the November General Elections, despite receiving nearly 30% more votes than him.

Gibson came out of the elections with 47.6% of the votes, while Jones rallied nearly 19%.

In another election night upset, Fourth District Supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding secured enough votes to bypass the November elections, unseating incumbent Lynn Compton.

Paulding tallied 51.5% of votes returned, while Compton ended with nearly 48.5%.

Incumbent Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano held onto her early election night lead and was re-elected to her position. She received nearly 62% of the votes, ahead of James Baugh who tallied 22% and Stewart Jenkins who received 16%.

The Oceano Community Service District's emergency/fire services tax measure did not gain enough votes to pass. The measure needs two-thirds, or 66%, approval to pass, but ended with only roughly 58% of the votes.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will declare the results official at its July 19 meeting.