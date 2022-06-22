November election face-off could be in store for long-time San Luis Obispo County Supervisor

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The race for San Luis Obispo County Second District Supervisor is heating up as the latest election results show long-time incumbent Bruce Gibson dropping just below 50%, meaning that the fight to hold his seat could stretch through November if those results stick.

In the latest round of election results released by the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office on Wednesday, Gibson had 49.3% of the votes.

While Gibson has a more-than-comfortable lead against the next-leading candidate, Bruce Jones who has garnered 18.7% of the votes so far, if his votes stay below 50% then the top two candidates head to a run-off in November.

Gibson has served San Luis Obispo County as Second District Supervisor since 2007.

In other county races, Jimmy Paulding continues to hold his lead against incumbent Lynne Compton in the race for Fourth District Supervisor. Paulding had 55% of the votes as of Wednesday and Compton was trailing with nearly 45%.

Incumbent Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano also holds onto her lead, with 64% of the votes, ahead of James Baugh who reports roughly 21%, and Stewart Jenkins reporting 15%.

The Oceano Community Service District's emergency/fire services tax measure has yet to gain enough votes to pass. The measure needs two-thirds, or 66%, approval to pass, but only had roughly 57% of votes as of Wednesday.

Click here for News Channel 3-12's Live Elections Results page to stay up to date with the latest results.