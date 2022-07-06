Veteran Services in SLO County: Morgan Boyd interview

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - There are 17,500 veterans in San Luis Obispo County. Veterans Services helps them navigate the Veterans Administration to receive benefits and services.

Veterans Services Officer Morgan Boyd appeared live on News Channel 12 to talk about new legislation that will allow millions of veterans to access health care, as well as efforts to reach more vets in San Luis Obispo County.

Veterans Services representatives are county employees who are available to help local vets secure the maximum benefits available to them. Veterans in need of services can call (805) 781-5766 to book an appointment, or visit the county website.