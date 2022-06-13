Male suspect arrested for hitting car with machete in, fleeing from officers

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A 60-year-old man was arrested in Templeton on Sunday night for hitting a parked car with a machete and fleeing from officers through Templeton, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Police received reports of a male suspect in the parking lot of 9400 El Camino Real hitting the car with a machete just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Police Chief Robert Masterson.

Arriving officers contacted the person who called about the crime, and the person told officers that the suspect left in an older model silver Suburban.

Additional officers were able to locate the car driving onto northbound Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Road, Masterson said, adding that the officers conducted a vehicle stop on the car.

The suburban yielded before proceeding onto the highway away from officers, according to Masterson.

The California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office assisted in the chase and a tire strip was deployed, flattening three of the car's tires and causing the vehicle to yield at the Northbound Main Street off-ramp in Templeton.

The suspected was arrested without incident for the charges of violation of a domestic restraining order, misdemeanor failure to yield, delaying/obstructing an officer, and possession of a controlled substance.