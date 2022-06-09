Summer-like weather brings business to Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Warm temperatures on the Central Coast brought visitors and business to Pismo Beach shops and restaurants like Pancho's Surf Shop, Pismo Yogurt and Cool Cat Cafe.

"Everyone starts to come out a lot more when it gets hotter. I started to realize a lot more families, a lot more kids. I think everyone's off for school," said Pismo Yogurt manager, Matthew Morgan.

Thursday's temperatures peaked around 74 degrees which business owners said is ideal for customers.

"We have a lot of college kids and more like older people and just people traveling and coming for visits" said Capri Flores with Cool Cat Cafe.

Restaurants and shops along Pismo Beach's waterfront are expecting foot traffic and crowds to increase as more students get out for summer break.