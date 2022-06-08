Paso Robles Fire crews put out afternoon residential structure fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews quickly put out a residential structure fire that was burning between two Paso Robles homes on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fire and Emergency Services.

Crews responded to Nighthawk Drive just before 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday to discover a fire burning between the two homes and extending into the interior of both a single-story home and an adjacent two-story home, according to Battalion Chief Scott Hallett.

Crews requested an additional unit because of the amount of fire involvement, and the fire was contained within 15 minutes, Hallett said.

Both structures sustained moderate damage, but all occupants were able to evacuate safely, he added.

A total of 32 firefighters worked to contain the fire, including crews from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County, Atascadero Fire, and the San Luis Obispo Fire Investigation Strike Team.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.