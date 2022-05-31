Controlled burns in Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon state parks to start Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Air Pollution Control District (APCD) and CAL FIRE firefighters will conduct controlled burns in Montaña de Oro and Hearst San Simeon state parks starting Wednesday.

These controlled burns will take place from June 1 through June 15 with ignitions starting as early as 7:00 a.m. and ending around 5:00 p.m., depending on weather conditions.

APCD said the controlled fires will burn in Montaña de Oro in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road near the park entrance and Camp KEEP, as well as in Hearst San Simeon in the Monterey pine forest near the northern intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive.

Glowing piles may be visible in these areas at night.

Organizers said that these burns will help reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density and diseased trees.

For more information, you can call Dan Falat, District Superintendent in SLO at 805-927-2065.