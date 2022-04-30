San Luis Obispo County fire departments announce backyard burning suspension starting May 1

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and CAL FIRE SLO announced Saturday that the suspension of backyard burning will begin on Sunday, May 1, as "fire season" leans closer.

Backyard burning will be suspended beginning tomorrow, May 1, 2022. The end of “fire season” varies from year to year. We must continue to be fire safe all year in California. Please visit https://t.co/vCfQz0CZps for tips on how to Harden your home. #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/87iX57eYMq — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 30, 2022

The fire departments said that this suspension comes "in accordance with Public Resources Code (PRC) Section 4423(b)," to mark the end of open burn season.

The departments said that "burning authorized under Backyard Burn Permits issued by the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) will be suspended until the end of fire season," which is an unofficial date that varies each year.

In addition to an APCD Burn Permit, the departments said that all other types of burning, such as agricultural burning, will now require a CAL FIRE Burn Permit.

For APCD Burn Permits, visit http://www.slocleanair.org/programs/burningpermit.php

For CAL FIRE Burn Permits, visit http://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/

The SLO County fire departments concluded the announcement with the following information: