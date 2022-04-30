Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County fire departments announce backyard burning suspension starting May 1

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and CAL FIRE SLO announced Saturday that the suspension of backyard burning will begin on Sunday, May 1, as "fire season" leans closer.

The fire departments said that this suspension comes "in accordance with Public Resources Code (PRC) Section 4423(b)," to mark the end of open burn season.

The departments said that "burning authorized under Backyard Burn Permits issued by the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) will be suspended until the end of fire season," which is an unofficial date that varies each year.

In addition to an APCD Burn Permit, the departments said that all other types of burning, such as agricultural burning, will now require a CAL FIRE Burn Permit.

The SLO County fire departments concluded the announcement with the following information:

In accordance with PRC 4291, residents within State Responsibility Areas are required to maintain 100 feet of Defensible Space around all habitable structures on their property. In addition to maintaining adequate defensible space, residents are encouraged to be vigilant and avoid activities that could spark unwanted fires such as mowing dry vegetation during warm, dry, or windy weather.

https://calfireslo.org/
Lily Dallow

