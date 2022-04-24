Controlled burns in San Luis Obispo County scheduled for two weeks starting Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Parks and Recreation said Sunday that controlled burns in San Luis Obispo County are scheduled to begin Monday, April 25, and end in two weeks on Friday, May 6.

The controlled burns will take place in Montaña de Oro – in the eucalyptus forest along Pecho Valley Road near the park entrance and south of Spooner’s Cove, and in Hearst San Simeon State Parks – in the Monterey pine forest near the northern intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive.

The department said that actual burn days and locations will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions, but ignitions may start as early as 7:00 a.m. with fire activity reduced by approximately 5:00 p.m.

During the two weeks, the department said that glowing piles may be visible at night in these areas.

The department said that these controlled fires will burn about 200 brush piles, understory fuels and duff accumulation in order to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards near high fuel density and dead trees.

These controlled burns are organized by California State Parks in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE.

For more information, the department said to call Dan Falat, District Superintendent, San Luis Obispo Coast District, at 805-927-2065.