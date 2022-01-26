Cal Poly to provide free tax return services for low income community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly is offering free tax return services for the low income community.

Tax season is right around the corner, and Cal Poly’s Vita program will have three locations to help some community members file for their taxes for free.

One of those locations is on campus in the business building.

The other two places will be in Santa Maria and Oceano.

The only requirement is you need to make less than $58,000 to benefit from this program.

Appointment slots are open between the end of January until March.

“This is the first time in a couple of years that it is back and in-person,” said Vita Program Social Media Manager Ahmed Cruz. “I would suggest that you sign up quickly.”

The Vita Program says it has been around for over a decade.

Its goal is to engage and assist many in the community during tax season.

To make an appointment, click here.