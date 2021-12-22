Firefighters knock down garage fire in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles Fire knocked down a garage fire on Wednesday.

At around 12:48 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found that the fire was coming from the garage of a one story home.

Firefighter contained the fire to the garage and knocked it down soon after.

There was moderate smoke damage to the inside of the home.

After an investigation, the cause was determined to be an overloaded electrical circuit.

No one was injured.

Paso Robles Police Department, CAL FIRE SLO, PG&E and San Luis Ambulance Service assisted with the fire.