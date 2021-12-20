3 people displaced after kitchen catches fire in San Luis Obispo apartment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.

At around 4:29 p.m., San Luis Obispo City and CAL Fire firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Phillips Lane.

Firefighters arrived and found a two story multi-family apartment complex on fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire after arrival.

There was smoke damaged reported in the second floor unit above the fire.

Three residents of the apartment that was on fire were displaced.

One person had a minor injury due to smoke inhalation. They were evaluated and released on scene.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire appears to be cooking related.

The northbound ramp to Highway 101 was closed due to the fire.