San Luis Obispo airport reopens COVID-19 testing site

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site is opening at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

The site will offer a variety of test options, including rapid testing and a Molecular PCR test, depending on the need for travel or work. The operation is run by COVID Clinic, which already runs several testing programs at airport throughout California.

Testing at the SLO Airport site will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are recommended to guarantee same-day testing, but walk-ins are accepted.

“We are glad to once again offer the San Luis Obispo region and its visitors convenient access to reliable COVID-19 testing,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “The drive-through process is efficient and safe, and we hope that residents and travelers alike will take advantage of the COVID Clinic facility.”

Beginning December 6, testing hours will expand at the airport to 7 days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information to make an appointment visit www.sloairport.com/testing.