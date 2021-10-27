Outdoor burns allowed to resume in SLO County after recent storm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Cal Fire announced Wednesday that it has rescinded its previous ban on outdoor burns after the first rainstorm of the season swept through the Central Coast.

Crews said the moisture from the rain, predicted fire weather conditions and an increased availability of fire protection resources have made it safer to resume outdoor burns.

The Burn Ban was put in place on Sept. 11, 2021, and will officially be lifted at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Landowners and land managers will be allowed to resume hazard reduction burns with valid permits on designated burn days.

It also allows campfires, warming fires and ceremonial fires to take place in SLO County again. However, Backyard Burning is not allowed.

All burns must follow air quality and burn regulations.

Property owners could also be held responsible if their burns escape.

To verify permissive burn days with SLO County Air Pollution Control District, call 805-781-5912.

You can find applications for burn permits at the Air Pollution Control website and Cal Fire's website.