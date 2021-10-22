Firefighters knock down fire at Paso Robles restaurant

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a fire at a Paso Robles restaurant on Thursday.

At around 6:52 p.m., Paso Robles Fire received reports of a commercial structure fire on the 800 block of 11th Street in Paso Robles.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found no evidence of a fire on the outside of the location, which was identified as Taste Restaurant.

Firefighters entered the restaurant and found a small propane torch and cylinder that were burning under a rack in the kitchen.

The cylinder fire spread and ignited flammable items on the shelf above.

The sprinkler system went off before firefighters arrived and prevented the fire from spreading.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was found to be a faulty connection between the propane cylinder and the torch head. When the fire ignited, the cylinder was dropped and accidentally kicked under the storage rock in the kitchen causing the sprinkler to activate.

The restaurant was evacuated and firefighters spend the next hour repairing the sprinkler system and assisting with water damage.

No one was injured during this incident.