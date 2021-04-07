Body pulled from ocean at Pismo Beach

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - A body was pulled from the waters off of Pismo Beach Wednesday.

California State Parks officials said the body was discovered around 3:30 a.m. near the Grand Avenue ramp. Sheriff's deputies responded and assisted with the recovery. The body was eventually recovered from the water by 5:30 a.m. and the scene was cleared

The coroner's office is investigating the body, but a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The identification of this person has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The body was recovered on California State Parks property.