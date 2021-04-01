Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
SLO County gives out its 100,000th COVID vaccine

Lucky resident Dawn received SLO County's 100,000th COVID vaccine on Thursday, April 1.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reached another pandemic milestone after distributing its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Lucky recipient, Dawn, received the milestone shot as her first dose at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This special occasion comes the same day Cottage Health celebrates its 50,000th vaccine.

The 50k vaccine was distributed to Allison Hacker in Goleta along with a festive gift basket.

Statewide, California reported it has administered more than 18 million doses of the vaccine; 6.7 million of its 40 million residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

