Cottage Hospital administers 50,000th COVID-19 vaccine

GOLETA, Calif. — Allison Hacker pulled into Cottage Health’s drive-thru style clinic Thursday morning. The clinic is across the street from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. She thought she was just another patient getting their second dose of the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine. Instead, Cottage Health’s staff had a surprise for her. Hacker was the health system’s 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipient.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know they had done that many shots,” said Hacker. “ And it’s pretty exciting to know that many people in Santa Barbara are vaccinated. So all good news.”

With the shot, Hacker got a gift basket with Cottage Health swag. She took pictures with the hospital staff. But most importantly to her, she got a completed COVID-19 vaccination card.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing my parents again,” said Hacker. “They both just got vaccinated so we’re going to be a whole vaccinated family. And that’s going to be great.”

Cottage Health administered their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at their downtown hospital on December 17. Then in January, they began their drive-thru style vaccine clinic. They started with 500 patients per day now are up to 2,000 per day capacity. When they get their maximum allowed doses of the vaccine, they can vaccinate more than 8,000 patients per week.

If the vaccine rollout continues and the dose allotment doesn’t slow down, Cottage Health has the ability to do their next 50,000 COVID vaccinations in a little more than 6 weeks. That would be less than half the time it took to do the first 50,000 vaccines, 15 weeks. But, that would mean the doses would have to continue their current pace and without any other unforeseen delays.