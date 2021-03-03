COVID-19 vaccinations extend to eligible family members of staff at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center staff

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Tenet Health Central Coast's Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center got the green light this week from SLO County to expand COVID-19 vaccinations.

The eligible group encompassed family and household members of staff, 65 and older. For two medical staff members, it became a family affair.

Dr. Neil Correia and his father, Dennis Correia (Tenet Health Central Coast)

Tuesday's rollout event created a triple milestone of sorts for Dr. Correia. Not only was it his birthday, he was also scheduled to deliver a baby that day and, was able to accompany his father, Dennis, during his COVID-19 vaccination.

It was also memorable for Trauma Program Manager, DeAnna Porter. She was in early and administered the vaccination herself to her mom, Cheryl Ford.

Sierra Vista’s Chief Operating Officer, Eleze Armstrong talked about the importance of vaccinating staff's eligible family and household members.

Sierra Vista is the County’s Trauma Center.

