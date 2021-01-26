With heavy storms in the forecast, Highway 1 on Big Sur coast to close temporarily

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Highway 1 will close on Tuesday evening to support Monterey County evacuation efforts due to heavy storms.

On Tuesday, Caltrans say they will close Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo and Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County at 5 p.m.

Caltrans say a major rainstorm is expected to advance on the Monterey Bay area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. There might be downed trees and power lines due to powerful winds.

Monterey County has issued an evacuation warning for areas downslope of the Dolan Fire burn scar due to potential debris flows.

Caltrans is working with local agencies to minimize travel into Big Sur to allow residents and businesses to evacuate in the safest conditions possible.

There will be barricades, cones along with directional signs in place at both ends of the closure areas to alert drivers traveling in the area.

The closure will be until Thursday.