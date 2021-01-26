Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero to reopen Friday

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The Charles Paddock Zoo is set to reopen on Friday in Atascadero.

The zoo decided to reopen as San Luis Obispo County returns back into the purple tier of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

The zoo will reopen to the public on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo closed back in December due to the stay-at-home order but they continued to educate and entertain visitors virtually during that time.

Those virtual programs will continue to be available.

The zoo will follow safety protocols as recommended by the state and county including requiring visitors to wear masks and to maintain physical distancing.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is home to hundreds of species from all over the world including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger and a variety of reptiles.

The Santa Barbara Zoo will also announced that it will be reopening at the end of January.

For more information on the zoo, click here or call 805-461-5080.

.