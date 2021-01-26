Santa Barbara Zoo to open at end of January

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara zoo will reopen on January 30.

The zoo plans to reopen safely after being closed to guests on December 7 due to the stay-at-home order.

The general public will be able to make online reservations to visit the zoo.

The zoo says guests will meet new residents including white-faced saki monkeys, baby flamingos and the fireback pheasants.

The zoo will continue to follow state and county health guidelines to keep guests safe during their visit.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with reservations for both guests and Zoo membership holders.

