Cuesta College postpones 2020 drive-thru commencement ceremony

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cuesta College postpones their drive-thru 2020 commencement ceremony in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday morning.

The college's drive-thru ceremony was supposed to take placed on Friday, December 18.

The ceremony has been postponed until further notice due to the California stay-at-home order.

Under the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department's guidance, the college made the decision to postpone the event to prevent group gathering.

“This is a difficult decision, yet our number one priority is the health and safety of our community, students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Mark Sanchez, Assistant Superintendent / Vice President of Student Success and Support Programs, in an email to student graduates. “Congratulations on your wonderful accomplishments – we will celebrate with you and your families/loved ones soon.”

Virtual celebrations for some support programs will proceed as scheduled.

Students enrolled in those programs are advised to check their Cuesta College email or contact their program coordinator for more information.