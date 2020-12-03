Pedestrian hit on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo, off-ramp closed

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A person was hit on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on early morning Thursday.

On Thursday at around 6:08 a.m., San Luis Obispo CHP responded to reports of car crash on the northbound off ramp Prado Road on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.

According to the CHP report website, a caller made a report of a semi-truck and a work truck parked in the lanes. They also say there was debris sprawled all over the road.

Traffic was backed up due to the crash.

Another report came in about a person laying across both lanes. CHP confirmed that a pedestrian was hit in the crash.

Officers say there is heavy fog in the area.

A Sig Alert was then placed due to the dense fog in the area. Traffic is closed on northbound Highway 101 just south of Los Osos Valley Road.

CHP closed lanes at the off ramp of Prado Road due the incident.

The pedestrian's condition is unknown at this time.

We will provide updated information as it becomes available.