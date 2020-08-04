PG&E Diablo Canyon Unit 2 operating at full power

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- Pacific Gas and Electricity Company announced that Diablo Canyon power plant Unit 2 has returned to operating at full power on Tuesday.

The power plant unit was shut down back in July for maintenance on the main generator system on the non-nuclear side of the plant.

Diablo Canyon's two units operate independently.

PG&E says Unit 1 remained at full power while Unit 2 was offline.

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant is a nuclear power facility owned and operated by PG&E.

Its two units together produce approximately 2,300 net megawatts of carbon-free power.