CAL FIRE: Avila Fire that burned 400+ acres was set intentionally

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE investigators say a fire that burned more than 400 acres near Avila Beach was set on purpose.

Investigators released the cause of the Avila Fire on Friday afternoon.

CAL FIRE investigators say they have determined the cause of the fire was human made and set intentionally.

The Avila Fire started on June 15 near northbound Highway 101 and the Avila Beach Drive off-ramp.

Emergency equipment from CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and nearby cooperating agencies arrived at the scene and attacked the fire within six minutes of the first report.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene and conducted an investigation that included interviewing possible witnesses. Investigators say they determined the origin to be within the creek bed next to Avila Beach Drive, about 70 feet from the roadway.

Investigators from CAL FIRE say the investigation is ongoing. They say they have developed a list of possible suspects.

Although this fire was set on purpose, there are no indications that the fire was the work of a serial arsonist, CAL FIRE said.

“This was a significant fire where the potential for catastrophic loss of life and property was present from the start. Thanks to the efforts of the men and women who fought the fire and to the citizens that provided Defensible Space around their homes, our community remained safe,” said CAL FIRE Unit Deputy Chief Greg Alex.

Anyone with information regarding the Avila Fire is urged to contact CAL FIRE at 805-543-4244.