Saint Junipero Serra statue removed from Mission San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The statue of Saint Junipero Serra was removed from the grounds of the San Luis Obispo Mission on Monday.

The Diocese of Monterey, who own the mission property, said they, "have taken steps to safeguard the statue and to protect it from vandalism.”

This sudden decision comes shortly after statues of St. Junipero Serra were torn down in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the San Francisco statue being decapitated by protesters and covered in red paint.

A group recently rallied around the statue of Serra that stands near Ventura City Hall, however, no harm came to the figure and the city has yet to make a decision on its removal.

In defense against protests calling for the removal of St. Junipero Serra monuments statewide, the California Catholic Conference of Bishops released the following statement: