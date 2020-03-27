Big aircraft blows over small aircraft in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- An aircraft blew over and damaged a nearby aircraft in San Luis Obispo airport on Friday afternoon.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, a big aircraft at the San Luis Obispo airport was getting a maintenance check done when it suffered from a jet blast and blew over a nearby stored aircraft.

The big aircraft had an engine blast by running the engine and blew over a smaller aircraft nearby causing it to flip over onto its head.

Cal Fire and SLO County Sheriff's responded to the incident.

No one was injured.

The two aircraft are privately owned and it will be sorted out by them.

The clean up is still in progress.