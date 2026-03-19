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Criminal Threat Warnings Sent Out to UCSB Students Thursday

University of California, Santa Barbara
By
March 19, 2026 5:39 pm
Published 5:12 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – An investigation at UC Santa Barbara led to an evacuation of Henley Hall Thursday.

The university sent out two timely warnings Thursday afternoon regarding "criminal threats" on campus – an initial warning at 3:52pm, and secondary warning at 4:31pm.

The situation has been cleared by UC Police according to a third alert sent out at 5:30pm. The university says that while there may be officers seen in the area, students, staff, and the public can resume normal activity.

Your News Channel reached out to the university, and is awaiting more information.

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