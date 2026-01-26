Carpinteria Working to Put the Brakes on Dangerous Bike Riders

CARPINTERIA, CALIF. (KEYT) - Similar to other cities, Carpinteria has been dealing with dangerous bike riders for months now, mainly those on the newer and most popular e-bikes.

Efforts to slow down the riders and have them follow traffic laws have failed.

The city says it has had numerous complaints about reckless ridings, speeding, close calls, traffic accidents and illegal e-motorcycle vehicles on the road that are unregistered.

The Carpinteria City Council Monday evening will take up an upgraded set of changes to its ordinance that covers bikes on the road.

It would have a list of penalties that could lead to fines, but many steps prior to that.

Those would include strengthening the ordinance as it applies citywide but specific wording for the downtown traffic core. There would be community announcements, outreach, educational efforts through the school and more. That will be followed by an education period on the road with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department serving as the police department, stopping violators and issuing warnings. When full enforcement takes place, penalties for an infraction can begin at $100.

Youth offenders would be able to go to a diversion class, and if they complete it, they would not have to pay the fine. That would only be allowed once.

The council will take up the issue at 5:30 p.m. at Carpinteria City Hall.

