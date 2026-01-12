Noise Ordinance Could Silence Two of Isla Vista’s Biggest Events

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Isla Vista could see two of its largest events of the year toned way down with some actions coming before the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

It is a proposed amplified music noise ordinance. The issue is on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the first one of 2026.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department first brought this up last year. Public meetings were held and well attended in Isla Vista with a full crowd of students joining year round residents to speak out about the plan.

The ordinance would ban amplified music that can be heard at or beyond the property line. There are also rules against parties that charge admissions and operate as night clubs

It comes out of the years of party scenes that have led to increasing annual costs by taxpayers to cover the need and overtime for first responders. Often many additional requests go through the Santa Barbara County Fire, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response, Public Works and Search and Rescue to either be prepared for the crowds or to respond during the events.

This includes Halloween weekend, or weekends depending on the date, and also Deltopia weekend after students return from Spring break.

Halloween for the most part has been reduced to a local event in recent years without a surge of out of towners as the area saw in the past.

Deltopia still has thousands of people filling the streets for a mainly daytime party with water-oriented activities, live and projected music, and often times overcrowded balconies and rooftops.

The calls for medical needs due to alcohol or drug issues, along with other injuries has become a serious concerns not only on site, but also when beds run out nearby at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital emergency room.

The Sheriff's Department has also noted in its report fatalities linked to the weekend activities.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is opposing the new ordinance. It favors a more organized and permitted event.

Some business owners who also have music on were concerned if they were included in the rule.

Many residents who have roots in the area along with children, want the activities to be community oriented, safe and not creating a risk to the general population.

If the supervisors approve the ordinance there is a timeline that will start to have it in place by the upcoming Spring break.

