Santa Barbara City Fire Services in Urgent Need of Upgrades

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Dense housing plans, aging stations and the need for more personnel was all out on the table in a presentation to Santa Barbara City Councilmembers recently.

That led to an allocation of funds to begin planning for specific future actions for the Santa Barbara City Fire. The council unanimously agreed to $100,000 for an immediate station location and facilities master plan.

There are many concerns or needs for upgrades.

That includes changes to fire station 7 on Stanwood Drive, which is aging and can not be replaced at its current site due to earthquake faults.

Also the historic fire station 3 on Sola Street built in 1929.

Fire Chief Chris Mailes says the engine in that station has a clearance of "an inch and a half." He said any new fire engine would not fit.

Males is also concerned about the city's development plans now and in the future that could increase the size and capacity of buildings that house people.

He pointed out there is a lateral spread and a vertical spread they plan for and it relates to the "life safety risk."

The department is also looking at adding a quick response team for medical calls. Right now there are about 8,100 calls a year.

Overall, the department is responding to 12,000 calls a year. In 1993, that number was 5,500.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)