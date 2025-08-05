Rare Live-Fire Training Exercise for Firefighters in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Within city boundaries, a defunct property that was slated for full demolition was acquired by a joint effort between city and county firefighters, and the city of San Luis Obispo.

The fire departments have taken advantage of a unique opportunity to stage special live-fire training exercises for both veteran and trainee firefighters.

Controlled fires are ignited both indoors and outdoors to recreate real-time conditions, allowing for significant learning opportunities.

This rare and critical training will be taking place over the next two weeks on a 20-acre property containing two homes.

Each structure will be used for various training purposes, including demonstrations of fire evolution as well as rapid response intervention and survival.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

