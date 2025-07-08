City of SLO Shares Latest Fire Hazard Severity Zones Map

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo has updated their map of Fire Hazard Severity Zones that now shows more parts of San Luis Obispo that fall within moderate, high and very high Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

The map shows colored zones out and within the city limits, including some residential neighborhoods to the east and west. The city says the map helps property owners determine if they need to take extra steps to reduce wildfire risks.

"Understanding a property’s Fire Hazard Severity Zone can help property owners take the necessary steps to reduce wildfire risks, such as adding and maintaining defensible space around buildings. Certain zone designations will require property owners to take extra steps to mitigate wildfire risks."

In June, city council adopted the zones put in place by CAL FIRE based on the latest wildfire science.

The map separates the various zones by color: Moderate Fire Hazard Severity Zone (YELLOW), High Fire Hazard Severity Zone (ORANGE), and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone (RED).

There are no immediate requirements for those living in the Moderate Fire Hazard Severity Zone at this time.

However, those living in the High Fire Hazard Severity Zone in new construction homes or major remodels must comply with ignition-resistant building standards. They must also provide natural hazard disclosure at the time of sale.

Property owners in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone are required to perform the most extra steps, including: maintain all vegetation around all buildings and structures within 30 feet and out to 100 feet if applicable, obtain and provide home hardening certification for new/rebuilt homes if requested, and more.

To view the map of Fire Hazard Severity Zones and property owner requirements, visit the city's website.

The city expects the State of California to release the 2026 California Wildland-Urban Interface Code, and the 2026 California Fire and Building codes this summer. Once received, city council will then hold a public study session, likely in October 2025.

