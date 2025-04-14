How a Child Abuse Survivor Broke Silence in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – At the age of 5 Anthony Rodriguez of Santa Barbara became a victim of child sexual abuse.

He says his abuser kept him silent by telling him it was his fault, and that no one would believe him.

From ages 5 to 15, the feeling of being alone and disgust became overwhelming. It lead him to gangs, drugs, and multiple attempts of suicide.

Knowing someone who shared a similar story made Rodriguez realize he’s not alone.

Now he is a survivor, and his abuser no longer wins.

He says he has a voice, and so do those who feel they don't have one. To those who are suffering, he wants them to know they are not alone.

Now, Rodriguez is helping survivors through an organization called the “Safeguard the Children Committee” at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara.

The organization helps educates, supports, assists those who wants to report sexual abuse.

Thursday on your NewsChannel, hear from father Pedro Lopez of the church and long-time therapist Suzanne Grimmesey of the Santa Barbara County Department of Drug, Alcohol and Abuse on their message to those still struggling to find their voice.

From the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness:

As we observe Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness joins with its partners and community in reaffirming a shared commitment: to protect the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of every child.

The trauma of abuse and neglect can have lasting impacts on a child’s development, relationships, and overall mental health. However, with early support and safe, stable environments, healing is possible—and so is prevention.

Prevention begins with connection. Each of us can make a difference by checking in on families, lending a helping hand to overwhelmed caregivers, being present for the children in our lives, and reporting concerns when something doesn’t seem right. These simple acts help build a strong safety net around our most vulnerable.

Every member of our community can be a part of the solution—learn the signs, support local organizations working with children and families, and speak up for those who may not have a voice. Together, we can foster a culture of care, where all children are safe, valued, and have the opportunity to thrive.

The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Crisis and Access Line can be reached by calling 888-868-1649.

Suzanne Grimmesey, MFT

PIO/Chief of Strategy and Community Engagement

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness