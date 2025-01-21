Skip to Content
Man found dead in Cuesta College parking lot Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cuesta College Police officers found a man dead in a campus parking lot Tuesday after he was unresponsive.

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time out of respect for the deceased pending next of kin notification, according to Cuesta College Police.

Cuesta College Police confirmed that the victim was male but it is unknown if he was a student.

Cuesta College Police are continuing their investigation and Your News Channel will have more as it becomes available.

