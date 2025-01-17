Five Cities Warming Center open today in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Arroyo Grande Warming Center will be open tonight at 6:00 p.m. for those who need services.

Transportation pick-up will begin at the Pismo Outlet Bus Stop tonight at 5:35 p.m. and departures from the warming center will start at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Families seeking shelter and a hot meal will be able to receive them with the warming center's open-door policy.

Future warming center activations can be had with rain chances and the temporary location may not be the venue for those events.

Those who want up-to-date information and an onsite contact can call the following number and for donations and volunteer opportunities, contact this number.